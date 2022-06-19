Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 6,640 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

