VIMworld (VEED) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $449,415.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01893098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00117710 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,494.82 or 0.99883974 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

