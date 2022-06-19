Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $289.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $170.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average of $234.48. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 738 shares in the company, valued at $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

