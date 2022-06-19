Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

