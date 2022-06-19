VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $22.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.44 million and a P/E ratio of -10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

