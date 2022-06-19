VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:VYNE remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 470,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,592. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

