Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

