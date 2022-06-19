Warburg Research Reiterates “€134.90” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($164.58) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €80.66 ($84.02) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($102.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of €95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.13.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.