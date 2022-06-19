Warburg Research Reiterates “€134.90” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($164.58) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €80.66 ($84.02) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($102.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of €95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.13.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

