Warp Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,910.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $76,728.76 and $33,910.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $16.42 or 0.00086459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003992 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

