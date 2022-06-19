WealthNavi Inc. Acquires 41,909 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,909 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $270,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

