Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

