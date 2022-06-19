Wedmont Private Capital Has $867,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.