Wedmont Private Capital Invests $1.62 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $211.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average of $253.57. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

