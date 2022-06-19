Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 5,512 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.60. The stock has a market cap of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

