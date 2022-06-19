Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.31 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.