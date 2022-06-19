Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,794 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 24.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.63% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $38,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 769,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,157,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

SPTM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,424. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78.

