Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.