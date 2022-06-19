Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 88,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,775. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.