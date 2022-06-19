Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. 2,705,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

