WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Haywood Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

TSE WELL opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.04 and a twelve month high of C$8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.45.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

