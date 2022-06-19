WePower (WPR) Price Hits $0.0014

WePower (WPR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. WePower has a total market cap of $971,901.64 and approximately $552.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WePower has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,553.13 or 0.99919029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00121611 BTC.

About WePower

WePower is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars.

