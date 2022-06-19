Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is Salem Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 4.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

