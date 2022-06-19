Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,034 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.