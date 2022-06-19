Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $227,000 in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1,279.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,045,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000.

Get Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF alerts:

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.