Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $172.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

