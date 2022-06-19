WINkLink (WIN) Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $99.39 million and approximately $60.15 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01884840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00096797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014234 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

