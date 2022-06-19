Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 3,660 ($44.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($65.54) to GBX 5,300 ($64.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.98) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. AlphaValue downgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.40) to GBX 3,500 ($42.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,916.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

