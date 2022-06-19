WOO Network (WOO) Trading 30.3% Higher This Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $170.70 million and approximately $62.92 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,494.82 or 0.99883974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00121197 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,247,433 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

