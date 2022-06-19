Woodstock Corp Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,210 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $6,858,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

