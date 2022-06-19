Woodstock Corp Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.1% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $178.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.33 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

