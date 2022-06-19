Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.33. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.