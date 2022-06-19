Woodstock Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 114,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Schlumberger by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 311,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.