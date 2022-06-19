Woodstock Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 114,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Schlumberger by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 311,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
