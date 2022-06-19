Woodstock Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,660,288 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $580.95 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $523.29 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $653.86 and a 200-day moving average of $644.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

