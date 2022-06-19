Woodstock Corp Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

