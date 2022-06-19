Woodstock Corp Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

