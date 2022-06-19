Woodstock Corp Sells 1,613 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

