Woodstock Corp Sells 4,125 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

