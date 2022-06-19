Woodstock Corp Sells 6,995 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.66 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

