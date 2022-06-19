Woodstock Corp Sells 902 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,407 shares of company stock valued at $562,624. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

