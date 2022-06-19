Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 17% This Week

Wownero (WOW) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $4,689.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.47 or 0.01559930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00111813 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00089357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,566.39 or 1.00109654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002342 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

