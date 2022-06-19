Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $903.84 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $192.78 or 0.01046220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $903.84 million and approximately $283.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.02086050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005420 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00127364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00095083 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014411 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,688,532 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

