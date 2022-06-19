WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$181.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$181.45.

WSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

TSE WSP opened at C$139.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.27. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.7300003 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

