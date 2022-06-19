X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $903,179.71 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 11% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $903,179.71 and $2.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 108.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 195.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

