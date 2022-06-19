Xend Finance Hits One Day Volume of $130,314.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $130,314.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.02086050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005420 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00127364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00095083 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

