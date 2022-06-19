YEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $52,437.00 (YEE)

YEE (YEE) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YEE has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. YEE has a market cap of $169,172.66 and approximately $52,437.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,363.46 or 0.99877381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00120470 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

