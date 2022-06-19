Yield Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $125,955.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $225,903.95 and $125,955.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

