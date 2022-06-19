Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $69,182.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,492,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,950.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $26,648.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,145 shares of company stock valued at $448,523 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $13,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $7,667,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.