Zilliqa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $137.80 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $439.14 million and approximately $137.80 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00253628 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002999 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.11 or 0.01844714 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006468 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,228,955,996 coins and its circulating supply is 12,937,488,843 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

