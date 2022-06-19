ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $242,976.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $242,976.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.01472137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012766 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 185,426,596 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

