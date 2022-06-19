Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.26.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $144.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day moving average is $230.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

