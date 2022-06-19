Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.26.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $144.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day moving average is $230.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

